El Dorado native to perform tonight on 'The Voice' on KTAL NBC 6

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 12:35 PM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 12:38 PM CST

LOS ANGELES, LA - El Dorado native LB Crew will take part in the blind auditions tonight on 'The Voice'.

You can watch 'The Voice' tonight at 7 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6. 

The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado will host a watch party for Crew’s episode at the Griffin Restaurant at 6 p.m. 

