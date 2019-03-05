El Dorado native to perform tonight on 'The Voice' on KTAL NBC 6

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 1604 -- Pictured: Lb Crew -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

LOS ANGELES, LA - El Dorado native LB Crew will take part in the blind auditions tonight on 'The Voice'.

You can watch 'The Voice' tonight at 7 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6.

The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado will host a watch party for Crew’s episode at the Griffin Restaurant at 6 p.m.