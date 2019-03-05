El Dorado native to perform tonight on 'The Voice' on KTAL NBC 6
LOS ANGELES, LA - El Dorado native LB Crew will take part in the blind auditions tonight on 'The Voice'.
This performance had @Kelly_Clarkson taking her earrings off and ready to FIGHT. 😂— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 5, 2019
See if she's victorious TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/WSAjqKlRII
You can watch 'The Voice' tonight at 7 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6.
The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado will host a watch party for Crew’s episode at the Griffin Restaurant at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
