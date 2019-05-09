The Lynn Vance Show 110 / Lynn has style
ArkLaTexhomepage.com - On this week's webisode, Lynn walked in the Bossier Council on Aging's annual style show. If you would like to volunteer your time at Bossier Council on Aging call them at 318-741-8302.
Fashions and accessories were provided by Dillard's.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
