The Lynn Vance Show 112 / Twin City Roller Derby
ArkLaTexhomepage.com - I twisted radio personality Biskie's arm and basically made her go with me to a Twin City Roller Derby game. We enjoyed the game and the snacks. I also got to shoot the t-shirt cannon!!
If your interested in attending a game and want more information, you can find them on Facebook @twincityknockers
