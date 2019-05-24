The Lynn Vance Show 112 / Twin City Roller Derby

ArkLaTexhomepage.com - I twisted radio personality Biskie's arm and basically made her go with me to a Twin City Roller Derby game. We enjoyed the game and the snacks. I also got to shoot the t-shirt cannon!!

If your interested in attending a game and want more information, you can find them on Facebook @twincityknockers

