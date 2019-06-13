Lynn Vance Show

The Lynn Vance Show 115 / Me and Brandy Snooze-a-Palooza

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 01:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 01:47 PM CDT

ArkLaTexhomepage.com - We had a great time watching local folks race beds on wheels around Hirsch Coliseum.  Money raised from the races went to the Salvation Army and the new mattresses will go to the Salvation Army Merkle Center of Hope. 

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News