The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana continues fight against hunger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Communities across northwest Louisiana have been faced with many challenges that have worsened food insecurity, including natural disasters and the ongoing pandemic. The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana works daily to provide individuals easy access to food. Food Bank of NWLA Executive Director, Martha Marak joins us our studio to tell us what their organization does for the community and how you can get involved in the fight to end hunger.

