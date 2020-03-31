Statement from Mike Bridges, Coach/Owner of Fit Body Boot Camp:

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Bossier City Fit Body Boot Camp closed their doors on March 17 and less than 24 hours later, I took my members completely to online training.

In a time of social isolation, where all fitness facilities are closed, I have over 150 clients engaged in Facebook Live workout videos, 30-minute prepared FBBC workout videos, mindset coaching videos, nutritional advise videos. They are posting sweaty selfies, posting accomplishments throughout the day, and supporting and encouraging each other.

Fitness and fitness videos can be found all over the internet, but the secret sauce to getting people to do them is creating a community around them.

People want to exercise, but they also need community, so when both fitness and a sense of belonging are brought together, people are getting fitter, healthier and they are much happier.

My members love the opportunity to continue to work out “together” even though we are apart.

I’ve opened up Bossier City Fit Body Boot Camp’s fitness family to others in the community by offering a 28 Day Stronger Together At-Home Challenge.