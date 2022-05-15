Fit for Life: Health & Wellness Expo Saturday, June 11, 2022

WHAT:

The 2022 Fit For Life Health & Wellness Expo welcomes sponsors and vendors from around the Ark-La-Tex to showcase the best products and services in health, wellness, safety, fitness, and so much more!

WHY:

The ultimate goal of the 2022 Fit For Life Health & Wellness Expo is for our community members to learn how they and their loved ones can be happier, and healthier, and improve their overall health and the quality of their lives.

WHERE:

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street Shreveport, LA 71101—Hall 1 & 2

FREE Parking

WHEN:

Saturday, June 11, 2022

TIME:

9 am to 3 pm

TICKETS:

No, FREE admission

PRIZES/GIVEAWAYS:

•Football Kick Challenge to win a $60,000 F-150 (one adult at random from those who visit 20 booths or early entry at Quality Pre-Owned, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)

•Apple Watch Giveaway (one adult at random from those who visit 20 booths or early entry at Quality Pre-Owned, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)

•XBOX Series S & 40” TV Giveaway (one kid under 18 at random from those who visit 15 booths, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)

•Grill Giveaway (one person at random from visitors to the Bancorp South booth)

HEALTHCARE:

•Dental advice & appointment setting

•Ochsner Mobile Unit skin cancer screenings

•BMI tests

•Cholesterol & glucose checks and consultations

•Blood pressure checks

•On-site pharmacist

•IV therapy & recovery

•Bone marrow donor matching

•End of life planning

•Homecare consultations

•Sports Massage

•Sports Medicine

•Assisted Stretching

•Heart Health education

•Senior Primary Care Specialist consultations

•Rehabilitation education & consultations

EXERCISE & OTHER DEMOS

•Workout demos by the US ARMY

•Jazzercise Shreveport-Bossier City

•Kickboxing

•Massage Therapy

•Certified Fitness Trainers

•Sports Equipment Fittings

NUTRITION:

•Smoothie samples

•Energy Bar Samples

•Food Samples

•Nutritional counseling & consultations

•Prepared meals & cooking demos

•Kids in the Kitchen

ENTERTAINMENT:

•Interactive elements from Sci-Port for kids

•Closed entry karate tournament viewable by the public

•Sanctioned Arm-Wrestling Tournament Exhibition

•Sanctioned Boxing Tournament Exhibition

•Rock Climbing Wall open to the public

•Financial advice by CB&T

•Doctor For A Day