Texas gov. says National Guard could monitor virus testing
Locations to get tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ‘feeling better;’ actor assures ‘we can figure this out’
Drier weather to return with near-record warmth
Drier weather to return with near-record warmth
Rain and fog Monday morning, dry pattern takes over soon with warm temperatures midweek
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms to continue; temperatures turning very warm midweek
Rain on the increase tonight into Sunday; thunderstorms will be possible
Rain to continue tonight and more rain expected for Sunday
Will Wilson, Andrew Luck’s uncle, becomes CEO of US Soccer
Ex-Brady backup Hoyer agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots
AP source: Redskins acquire QB Kyle Allen from Panthers
Blue and yellow again: LA Rams unveil logos, color scheme
Praise Temple Church held Sunday service in parking lot to practice social distancing and prevent coronavirus spread
Club Quarantine #318: Local DJs live stream music for people practicing social distancing at home
The Lynn Vance Show 147 / Retro Baking Company
Lifeshare Blood Centers in critical need of donors
Standout Student: Chino Hills High School
From meditation to activities for kids, free apps offered during coronavirus
Coronavirus anxiety is common, but there are ways to cope with the stress
Hundreds turned out for 3rd Annual Fit for Life Expo
Friendly kissing poses European dilemma as virus spreads
The Marvelous Wonderettes | Shreveport Little Theater
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ‘feeling better;’ actor assures ‘we can figure this out’
Ruchika Tomar wins PEN/Hemingway Award for debut novel
Rita Wilson shows off her naughty side during quarantine
David Byrne’s `American Utopia’ to come out in book form
AP Exclusive: Allen has new publisher, memoir out Monday
Club Quarantine #318: Local DJs live stream music for people practicing social distancing at home
Breaking News
Breaking News
First coronavirus death reported in NWLA as cases rise to 1,172
Shreveport-Caddo joint coronavirus briefing
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ‘feeling better;’ actor assures ‘we can figure this out’
Central church hosts more than 1,800 people amid covid-19 outbreak
Texas teacher begins drive-by visits to check in on her students
‘It can happen quickly’: U.S. nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans
‘Hands, washing hands…’: Neil Diamond sends a reminder to fans during coronavirus pandemic
New Apple update helps people know if they have the symptoms of the coronavirus
Site calculates how long toilet paper will last
