2019 WEATHERNATOR FORECASTING CONTEST
2019 Weathernator Forecasting Contest Champions:
Highland Park Elementary-Krafft
Congratulations to Ms. Krafft’s Fourth Grade team from Highland Park Elementary in Texarkana. They are this year’s Weathernator Forecasting contest champions.
It was another tight competition this year which probably turned out to be the toughest year of forecasting yet. The Krafft team was just a little bit more accurate than the Allen team from North Desoto Upper Elementary, beating them by a mere 3 points during the three-week competition.
Saturday (Day 15) Almanac: High 33 Low 18 Rain? No Snow No
Click here for Concord’s Climate summary that I will use for results this week
|Current Contest Standings Through Day 15
|School Name
|Pts/Day
|Highland Park 4th Krafft
|8.15
|N. Desoto-Allen
|8.38
|Fairfield Elem-Kliebert
|8.67
|Fairfield Elem-Meerpohl
|8.73
|Highland Park 4th Ford
|8.77
|Goldonna Elem/Jr High
|8.86
|N. Desoto-Pierce
|9.00
|Fairfield Elem-Williams
|9.07
|ACE Hooks Jr. High
|9.11
|New Boston Middle 2
|9.20
|Westlawn Mjones M
|9.33
|St. James 5th
|9.33
|New Boston Middle 1
|9.60
|St. James 6th C
|9.60
|Highland Park 5th Montiel
|9.64
|N. Desoto-Burford
|9.71
|N. Desoto-Beeman
|9.75
|St. James 4th
|9.80
|N. Desoto-Darden
|10.00
|New Boston Middle 4
|10.20
|St. Joseph Catholic
|10.21
|N. Desoto-Sebren
|10.25
|Highland Park 5th Vaughn
|10.29
|New Boston Middle 3
|10.40
|N. Desoto-Arinder
|10.42
|Westlawn Mjones D
|10.47
|Westlawn Mjones R
|10.53
|N. Desoto-Harkins
|10.57
|Linden Elem-McNutt
|10.92
|Linden Elem-Haskins
|11.00
|St. James 6th D
|11.53
|Highland Park 4th Cruz
|11.64
|Highland Park 5th McGraw
|11.73
|Linden Elem-Martinez
|12.23
|Westlawn Kjones N
|12.47
|St. James 7th
|12.47
|Westlawn Kjones C
|12.73
|Westlawn Kjones K
|12.87
|St. James 6th A
|13.27
|St. James 6th B
|17.33
Forecasting Contest VideoForecasting Contest Video
