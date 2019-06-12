2019 WEATHERNATOR FORECASTING CONTEST

2019 Weathernator Forecasting Contest Champions:

Highland Park Elementary-Krafft

Congratulations to Ms. Krafft’s Fourth Grade team from Highland Park Elementary in Texarkana. They are this year’s Weathernator Forecasting contest champions.

It was another tight competition this year which probably turned out to be the toughest year of forecasting yet. The Krafft team was just a little bit more accurate than the Allen team from North Desoto Upper Elementary, beating them by a mere 3 points during the three-week competition.

Current Contest Standings Through Day 15 School Name Pts/Day Highland Park 4th Krafft 8.15 N. Desoto-Allen 8.38 Fairfield Elem-Kliebert 8.67 Fairfield Elem-Meerpohl 8.73 Highland Park 4th Ford 8.77 Goldonna Elem/Jr High 8.86 N. Desoto-Pierce 9.00 Fairfield Elem-Williams 9.07 ACE Hooks Jr. High 9.11 New Boston Middle 2 9.20 Westlawn Mjones M 9.33 St. James 5th 9.33 New Boston Middle 1 9.60 St. James 6th C 9.60 Highland Park 5th Montiel 9.64 N. Desoto-Burford 9.71 N. Desoto-Beeman 9.75 St. James 4th 9.80 N. Desoto-Darden 10.00 New Boston Middle 4 10.20 St. Joseph Catholic 10.21 N. Desoto-Sebren 10.25 Highland Park 5th Vaughn 10.29 New Boston Middle 3 10.40 N. Desoto-Arinder 10.42 Westlawn Mjones D 10.47 Westlawn Mjones R 10.53 N. Desoto-Harkins 10.57 Linden Elem-McNutt 10.92 Linden Elem-Haskins 11.00 St. James 6th D 11.53 Highland Park 4th Cruz 11.64 Highland Park 5th McGraw 11.73 Linden Elem-Martinez 12.23 Westlawn Kjones N 12.47 St. James 7th 12.47 Westlawn Kjones C 12.73 Westlawn Kjones K 12.87 St. James 6th A 13.27 St. James 6th B 17.33

Forecasting Contest Video