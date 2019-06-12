Forecasting Contest

2019 WEATHERNATOR FORECASTING CONTEST

2019 Weathernator Forecasting Contest Champions:

Highland Park Elementary-Krafft

Congratulations to Ms. Krafft’s Fourth Grade team from Highland Park Elementary in Texarkana.  They are this year’s Weathernator Forecasting contest champions.  

It was another tight competition this year which probably turned out to be the toughest year of forecasting yet.  The Krafft team was just a little bit more accurate than the Allen team from North Desoto Upper Elementary, beating them by a mere 3 points during the three-week competition.  

Saturday (Day 15)  Almanac:  High 33 Low  18  Rain? No  Snow No 

Click here for Concord’s Climate summary that I will use for results this week

2019 Contest Top 10
School Name Pts/Day
Highland Park 4th Krafft 8.15
N. Desoto-Allen 8.38
Fairfield Elem-Kliebert 8.67
Fairfield Elem-Meerpohl 8.73
Highland Park 4th Ford 8.77
Goldonna Elem/Jr High 8.86
N. Desoto-Pierce 9.00
Fairfield Elem-Williams 9.07
ACE Hooks Jr. High 9.11
New Boston Middle 2 9.20
Current Contest Standings Through Day 15
School Name Pts/Day
Highland Park 4th Krafft 8.15
N. Desoto-Allen 8.38
Fairfield Elem-Kliebert 8.67
Fairfield Elem-Meerpohl 8.73
Highland Park 4th Ford 8.77
Goldonna Elem/Jr High 8.86
N. Desoto-Pierce 9.00
Fairfield Elem-Williams 9.07
ACE Hooks Jr. High 9.11
New Boston Middle 2 9.20
Westlawn Mjones M 9.33
St. James 5th 9.33
New Boston Middle 1 9.60
St. James 6th C 9.60
Highland Park 5th Montiel 9.64
N. Desoto-Burford 9.71
N. Desoto-Beeman 9.75
St. James 4th 9.80
N. Desoto-Darden 10.00
New Boston Middle 4 10.20
St. Joseph Catholic 10.21
N. Desoto-Sebren 10.25
Highland Park 5th Vaughn 10.29
New Boston Middle 3 10.40
N. Desoto-Arinder 10.42
Westlawn Mjones D 10.47
Westlawn Mjones R 10.53
N. Desoto-Harkins 10.57
Linden Elem-McNutt 10.92
Linden Elem-Haskins 11.00
St. James 6th D 11.53
Highland Park 4th Cruz 11.64
Highland Park 5th McGraw 11.73
Linden Elem-Martinez 12.23
Westlawn Kjones N 12.47
St. James 7th 12.47
Westlawn Kjones C 12.73
Westlawn Kjones K 12.87
St. James 6th A 13.27
St. James 6th B 17.33

Forecasting Contest Video

Forecasting Contest Video

 

Forecast Model Temperatures 

MODEL FORECAST FOR CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE

High Temperatures
EURO RPM GFS NAM NBM
32 ` 35 33 36 34

Daytime Wind: NE 5-10
Low Temperatures
10 16 20 11 17
OVERNIGHT WIND: NE 5
Chance for Rain/Snow
0%/50% 0%/50% 0%/90% 0%/30% 0%/60%
Hourly Temperatures & Cloud Cover
NAM Model
12a 3a 6a 9a 12p 3p 6p 9p 12a
15 14 15 28 33 33 28 25 22
FW OV OV OV OV OV OV OV CL
GFS Model
24 23 23 28 31 32 30 28 27
OV OV OV OV OV OV OV OV OV
OV=Cloudy  BK=Mostly Cloudy  SC=Partly Cloudy  FW=Mostly Clear  CL=Clear