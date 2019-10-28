FOX 33 Masked Singer Giveaway

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Baton Rouge Monday
Top Stories
Air Force’s mystery space plane lands, ends 2-year mission
VIDEO: Window washer left hanging after platform swings wildly
Snickers giving away 1 million free bags of fun-sized candy. Here’s how you can score a free bag
Victims of IS attacks warn fight against terror is not over
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Monday to bring fog and mostly cloudy skies.. strong cold front brings rain and coldest air of the season soon
Top Stories
Rain chances will return to the region beginning Tuesday
Sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex for Sunday
9pm Friday live update: Heaviest rain from TS Olga to stay east of the ArkLaTex with sunshine returning by Sunday
State Fair of Louisiana closed due to weather conditions
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Nationals still uncertain on Scherzer status after injection
AP source: Jets trade Leonard Williams to Giants for 2 picks
Dest chooses to play for US over Netherlands
2 women who flashed breasts at World Series banned by MLB
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Coffee with the Mayor: Texarkana, AR Mayor Allen Brown
Top Stories
Shreveport homeless ministry marks milestone
Texas Sen. John Cornyn helps Texarkana shelter kick off holiday donation drive
No longer green, ULL 1st president’s desk back on display
Shreveport and Texarkana participate in drug take back day
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Tate Modern aims to take ‘personal’ look at Andy Warhol
Top Stories
Stars advocate for progress at honorary Oscars event
Top Stories
Brees makes memorable return in Saints 31-9 win over Cardinals
Prince’s anticipated, posthumous memoir is ready for fans
‘Seinfeld’ star Alexander, Southside Johnny in NJ fame hall
NY ballet crowd fetes Herman Cornejo on 20th ABT anniversary
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
FOX 33 Masked Singer Giveaway
Enter to win a free trip to The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Caught on camera: Truck slams through gas station
Sun looks like flaming jack-o’-lantern in NASA photo
Barber pays tribute with special haircut for Kamille McKinney’s brother
Suspect identified, reward offered in Shreveport’s latest homicide
Traffic camera shows SUV that struck child waiting for school bus
4th grader commits suicide, parents blame bullying
‘Drunk Santa’ arrested after making ‘poor choices’
Nativo
Trending Stories
Weather
Two jailed on drug charges following traffic stop in Caddo Parish
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot Sunday evening
Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club hosts their first annual fall fest
19th Annual Harvest Festival | October 29th