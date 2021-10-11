Skip to content
COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: Big drop in active cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
Text this number to find out what Native American land you’re on
Suspect accused in ambush, murder of LSP trooper released from hospital
Twitter now allows you to ‘remove followers’
Warm temperatures and a chance of rain stick around until the weekend
Severe weather threat ending, more rain on the way this week
Strong to severe storms roll across the ArkLaTex Sunday night
Severe storms are possible Sunday night into early Monday
Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead
Georgia at rarified heights, challenge is to finish No. 1
Still building home-field advantage, US stumbles on road
Astros dismiss sign-stealing implications by Chisox pitcher
Shreveport Little Theater putting final touches on ‘The Foreigner’
The 45th annual Red River Revel Festival comes to an end
Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo brings her stage show The Experience Live to Shreveport
SporTran offers new options for riders in Shreveport
Gas Buddy: Find the lowest gas prices
Lowest Gas Prices in
Shreveport-Bossier City
More Energy News
Gov. Edwards joins ‘Race to Zero’ campaign, shares how Louisiana fights climate change
World’s whitest paint could eliminate need for home air conditioning
SWEPCO: 2nd of 3 wind farms in Oklahoma now producing clean energy for Louisiana, Arkansas
Tesla files to sell electricity directly to Texans
Caddo Commission rejects resolution calling for moratorium on drilling in parish
ERCOT, PUC discuss summer changes to ‘improve grid reliability’
Cooper Road community raises concerns over oil drilling proposal
‘This sucker’s quick’: Biden takes a test drive in Ford electric truck
Seacor Power disaster: Here’s a full timeline of events
Biden urges Americans not to panic, says fuel shortages to end as Colonial Pipeline reopens
Louisiana governor testifies before U.S. Senate on offshore oil and gas exploration, climate change
Biden signs cybersecurity executive order after ransomware attack on fuel pipeline
Colonial Pipeline says it has restarted operations Wednesday following cyberattack
Chesapeake Energy CEO stepping down
SWEPCO wind facility now producing renewable energy for customers in Louisiana, Arkansas
PSC Foster Campbell announces $2.5M energy grants for local schools, governments
Zero-carbon by 2050? New Energy Secretary’s clean energy goal worries oil and gas industry advocates
Energy advocates on both sides of the aisle call for change to the Texas energy grid
Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills after the storm
What went wrong with the energy grid in Texas?
Louisiana governor, lawmakers unite against Biden oil and gas order
Arklamiss senators request meeting with President Biden over executive orders regarding energy sector
Cassidy, Kennedy push POWER Act to prevent Biden energy ban
Over 200k Louisiana oil and gas jobs at risk after President Biden signs executive order, “This is really bad”
‘Energy capital of the nation’ reacts to new climate orders; mayor says she’s ‘ready to talk’ to Biden
Cassidy calls President Biden’s energy executive orders a ‘betrayal’
Kennedy on Biden’s oil and gas lease ban: ‘This is devastating to Louisiana’
Biden pauses oil and gas leases, cuts subsidies in ‘bold’ climate steps
Oil and gas company invests over $400 million in takeover of Shreveport Schlumberger operations
Texas Railroad Commission discusses possibility and timeline of moving toward renewable energy
Trending Stories
BPSO, SPD launch dual investigations into body found in Bossier lake believed to have been killed in Shreveport
No small pothole: Giant sinkhole forms under Texarkana street
Suspect accused in ambush, murder of LSP trooper released from hospital
Orlandeaux’s Café moves into former Smith’s Cross Lake Inn
No small pothole: Giant sinkhole forms under Texarkana street
3 mistakes you make when carving a pumpkin, according to an expert
Bear gets up close and personal with Ring doorbell
‘Didn’t I just see you?’ Arkansas school has 9 sets of twins … and then some
The Lynn Vance Show 166 / Lynn talks with Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo about her upcoming Shreveport stage show
Missing loads of pot? Authorities want to return it
Woman alive after 2x4 smashes through windshield
