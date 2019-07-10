Doug Williams to be honored by Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University is set to honor former GSU quarter back and NFL player Doug Williams.

GSU with the department of athletics will hold a special street naming ceremony on the corner of Facilities and Stadium Drive in Grambling, La. ceremony at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 12 to honor Williams.

Williams, who was a two-time recipient of the Black College Player of the Year Award, attended Grambling State. He guided the GSU Tigers to a 36-7 record as a four-year starter at quarterback and to three Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships.

In 1977, Williams led the NCAA in several categories, including total yards from scrimmage (3,249), passing yards (3,286), touchdown passes (38), and yards per play (8.6). He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind Earl Campbell, Terry Miller and Ken MacAfee.

Williams graduated from Grambling State with a bachelor’s degree in education and began working on his master’s degree before he was drafted to the NFL Draft in 1978.

Despite the success that he enjoyed on the football field, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Joe Gibbs was the only NFL coach that visited Williams. Gibbs spent two days with Williams, reviewing play books, film and going through passing drills. Gibbs rated Williams as the best quarterback in the draft and the Buccaneers selected the 6-foot-4 quarterback in the first round (17th overall) in the 1978 NFL Draft. With that selection, Williams became the first African-American quarterback taken in the first round of an NFL Draft.

Williams, who threw for 16,998 yards in his professional career, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978-1982), Oklahoma/Arizona Outlaws of the USFL (1984-1985) and the Washington Redskins (1986-1989).

After a career with the Redskins, Williams worked as an executive with Tampa Bay (2004-2010), Virginia Destroyers (2010-11) and Washington Redskins (2014-present). He had a few stops as a head coach, first at Morehouse where he went 3-8 during the 1997. Williams returned to his alma mater, guiding the Tigers to an overall mark of 61-34 and a 36-23 SWAC record from 1998-2003 and 2011-2013. His 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2011 teams were SWAC West Division Champions. In addition, his team’s won the SWAC Championship three times (2000, 2001 and 2011) and Black College Football National Championship two times (2000 and 2001).

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.