Grambling State University football player injured in shooting; brother killed

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Grambling State University football is recovering this morning after a shooting in south Louisiana.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde tells the News Star of Monroe that deputies found 19-year-old Keyon Clark dead Wednesday night when they arrived at Frank Lemon Playground in Metairie.

Grambling State University football coach Broderick Fobbs said he had a chance to speak with Clark.

‘I had the opportunity to visit with Darrell and he is in good spirits. He has come a long way and came from a tough environment and upbringing. He has a strong family, a bunch of family members around him that really care about him. I’m just thankful he’s going to be OK. We’re sad for the loss of his brother, but we’re fortunate both of them weren’t lost. An investigation has been launched to determine what happened on Wednesday night, but we are extremely happy to know that he is expected to make a full and speedy recovery. That gave me joy. We value relationships first and our team has gathered together to support each other. We want to pull everybody together, support and pray for D.J. to make a speedy recovery so he can get back to doing the thing he loves to do’ said Fobbs.

Darrell Clark’s former high school coach, Jeremy Ledlow, tells WDSU-TV that the brothers were playing basketball when both were shot. Grambling tight ends coach Darrell Kitchen says Clark is expected to recover.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot issued this statement regarding the shooting.

‘On behalf of the entire Grambling State University family, our thoughts and prayers are with our student Darrell Clark and his family. While we are thankful and optimistic that Darrell will recover from his injuries, we are also deeply saddened at the loss of his younger brother during yesterday’s tragedy in New Orleans. Although it is difficult to express the sorrow of times like these, we must rely on one another for encouragement and support as we draw strength in the journey ahead.’