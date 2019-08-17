Grambling State Tigers depth chart impresses in final fall scrimmage

The Grambling State Tigers holding their final scrimmage of fall camp over at Eddie Robinson Stadium on Saturday and the morning was all about depth. The threes and fours saw a majority of the game like action, however, the running back, tight end and defensive line positions did see ones play.

The Tigers still looking to solidify starters at those spots. Depth is important for any football team and Grambling is feeling really really good about theirs in 2019.

Brodericks Fobbs said, “We’ve transformed into a team that has quality depth from the one to the four spot and that’s been something we’ve always wanted to do in recent history. We’ve always had great great players but it was a huge drop off from maybe one to two or two to three. I think that’s the good thing about our team is we’re very very competitive within each other right now. We have a chance to be a really good football team.”