GSU Football to play two televised ESPN games

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Grambling State University football team will have four nationally televised games this upcoming season. Two of the games will air on ESPN.

The Tigers open the television slate on September 7 at Louisiana Tech. The 2:30 p.m. game will be televised live on the NFL Network.

Grambling State’s next televised game comes on October 5 against Jackson State. The game kickoffs at 6p.m. will be streamed live on ESPN3.

GSU’s next opportunity comes on November 9 against Alcorn State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN3 (later televised on ESPNU at 9:30 p.m.).

The Bayou Classic on November 30 against Southern University will kickoff at 4 p.m. live on the NBC Sports Network.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the upcoming season at the GSU Ticket Office and online at GSUTigers.com.

For more ticket information, please call (318) 274-2625 or (318) 274-2629. Tickets may also be purchased online via ticketmaster or by clicking here.

