Magic Johnson partners with Grambling State University on a new dining program

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University and NBA legend Magic Johnson is partnering up on a new on-campus dining program.

The new dining service provider SodexoMAGIC, will deliver $6.7 million in facility renovations, new major-brand quick-serve restaurants, and 24-hour dining.

“The best part of our new program is that we, as students, are driving the design,” said Steven Wilson, rising senior and President of the University’s Student Government Association. “I’m grateful to President Gallot and the entire administration for how they’ve helped turn our comments, emails, and surveys into an experience that supports all of our students.”

The University’s partnership comes as a result of a collaborative RFP process where students, faculty and staff weighed in on proposals from America’s leading dining service providers.

The deal connects SodexoMAGIC and the University for a five-year partnership that will yield a $51 million return on investment and includes a five-year option to renew.

“We are proud to partner with the Grambling State community and excited about investing in the students,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson, NBA hall of famer and chairman of SodexoMAGIC. “My team is committed to providing excellent service that the Grambling students, staff, and community deserve so they can continue leading efforts to change the world in sports, technology, and in business.”

The partnership will include a two-year overhaul of campus dining facilities and the launch of new program features that include:

New menus overseen by Chef G. Garvin, nationally acclaimed TV host, author, and NAACP Image Award winner

A New mobile app feature for ordering takeout and made-to-order items

Allergen-friendly meal programs to support vegetarians and other specialized dietary needs.

As a part of the five-year partnership, Grambling State’s campus will receive $6.7 million in facility updates and additions that include:

A Steak & Shake food truck addition in early Fall 2019;

Renovations to the student union food court (Tiger Express);

The addition of national brands Chick-fil-a, Firehouse Subs, and Pizza Hut, to be completed November 2019;

A full-scale renovation of McCall Dining Hall during the Summer of 2020; and the addition of a campus Starbucks planned for a 2021 opening.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.