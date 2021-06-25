Benton Intermediate School band director becomes quarterfinalist for 2022 Music Educator Award

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Bossier Parish School Board/Facebook)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An band director at Benton Intermediate School has been picked as a quarterfinalist in the 2022 Music Educator Award.

The Bossier Parish School Board announced Friday that Band Director Cory Craig became a quarterfinalist for the award, which is presented by The Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

“We at Bossier Schools already know that Benton Intermediate Band Director Cory Craig is a treasure,” Bossier Parish Schools said in a Facebook post Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss