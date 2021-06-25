Benton Intermediate School band director becomes quarterfinalist for 2022 Music Educator Award

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An band director at Benton Intermediate School has been picked as a quarterfinalist in the 2022 Music Educator Award.

The Bossier Parish School Board announced Friday that Band Director Cory Craig became a quarterfinalist for the award, which is presented by The Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

“We at Bossier Schools already know that Benton Intermediate Band Director Cory Craig is a treasure,” Bossier Parish Schools said in a Facebook post Friday.