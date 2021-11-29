Bills fans are donating $27 to Food Bank of NW Louisiana in honor of Tre’Davious White

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is out for the season due to a torn ACL from Thursday’s game against the Saints. And already, some members of Bills Mafia are giving back in his honor.

Friday on Twitter, the organization Bills Mafia Babes started a donation effort for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. Del Reid from 26 Shirts also joined in on the effort.

White is from Shreveport, Louisiana, where he has made an annual tradition of giving back to those in need in his hometown. Just last week, he donated 1,000 turkeys to local families.

Since White’s number is 27, people are donating $27 to the food bank.

There is no word yet on how much the Bills fandom has raised for the food bank.

Click here to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.