CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of two men who stopped to help pull a man from the waters of Black Bayou in northern Caddo Parish Saturday night before deputies arrived on the scene says the rescue was a team effort.

Two good Samaritans waded into Black Bayou in northwest Caddo Parish Saturday night to help a man whose car was halfway underwater. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Cliff Hughes and another man noticed a partially underwater vehicle with the driver still inside just before 8 p.m. along Mira Myrtis Rd. near Noah Tyson Park and didn’t hesitate to take action.

“It’s teamwork, you know, ’cause I provided the rope and the hammer, and we all did a little part. So we all worked together and helped save a guy. During the moment, you don’t really think about nothing, you just react and do what you got to do,” Hughes said.

Hughes and his fellow good Samaritan were using a rope to pull the driver out when first responders arrived on the scene. CPSO Cpl. Chris Davis and a member of Caddo Fire District 8 helped the driver up the bank

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver’s medical condition caused him to overcorrect and drive off the road and into the bayou. He was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to recover.

.