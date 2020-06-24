Blanchard store employee recognized for act of integrity

BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is calling a Walmart employee her hero.

Vanessa Davis went to the Walmart in Blanchard to do some shopping on Monday. After leaving she later discovered she couldn’t find her wallet.

The next day Davis returned to Walmart and was told an employee returned it to customer service the day before.

“People can have hope at a time we really need it. We need to know that there’s still good people and not only that there’s still good upstanding young black men in our community that’s willing to do the right thing.”

She says everything was still in the wallet and she told the manager she wanted to meet Corey, the employee who found it in the parking lot.

“I got an opportunity to thank him because what he exemplified to us on that day was integrity. It’s who you are when no one is looking.”

Davis told us she tried to give Corey a token of appreciation, but was advised that’s against the store’s policy.

She shared her story and picture with Corey on Facebook and it has been shared nearly 100 times.