SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Bossier City Makers Fair is this Saturday March 20th, 2021. It will take place at Louisiana Boardwalk from 11am to 6pm.

This years event will include over 125 makers and artisans with items like pottery, stained glass, knitting, art, soap, jewelry, home décor and clothing and much more.

Lynn Vance talked with the Makers Fair creator Chris Graham about the event, click the video link to watch.