BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish School resource officer is being lauded for his quick action after saving the life of an Airline High School employee on Monday.

Deputy Matt Reger noticed Sheila Rivers, the school’s bookkeeper, signaling for help as she began choking in the administrative hallway near the kitchen area around noon. He ran to help her and immediately began the Heimlich maneuver. Reger was able to dislodge the object blocking her airway after several attempts.

“I am grateful that he saw me and helped me get that piece of cauliflower out,” said Rivers.

“This is a part of our training,” Reger said. I am glad that I was there and able to help.”

Airline High School Principal Justin James wrote a note of thanks to the Sheriff’s department for their deputies’ work to serve the schools and the community.

“We never know when we will need to use our training for an incident like this,” said Sheriff Whittington. “But that is why we train, and we will continue to train in lifesaving techniques like CPR, and giving someone the Heimlich Maneuver because it saves lives.”