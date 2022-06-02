SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teachers from Bossier Parish have been selected as state finalist educators.

On Wednesday, Bossier Parish Schools made an announcement that the finalists included Benton High School teacher Gabriel Gafford, who is a finalist for 2023 Teacher of the Year. Parkway High School teacher Rachel Ryan is a finalist for this year’s New Teacher of the Year.

These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.

Gafford and Ryan will be honored alongside the other Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists and semifinalists at the 16th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala on July 30.

For more information on the Teacher and Principal of the Year program, please contact ExcellentEducators@la.gov.