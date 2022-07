KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The residents at Chimp Haven are beating the summer heat with a frozen treat.

The low-calorie popsicles are a healthy option for a cheat day. Their normal diet includes lots of fresh produce and protein. But Wednesday was a bit of an early celebration because tomorrow is World Chimpanzee Day.

The sanctuary in Keithville houses more than 300 chimpanzees. Many are retired from medical research.