Endangered black rhino at Lansing zoo delivers first calf

A photo provided by the Potter Park Zoo shows a newborn black rhino calf that was born at the zoo on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 in Lansing, Mich. The unamed calf, which is bonding with its mother, won’t be seen by the public until the spring of next year. Zoo officials said that the species is at risk of extinction because of illegal poaching and habitat loss. (Kaiti Chritz/Potter Park Zoo via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP)- Officials says an endangered black rhino at a Lansing zoo has delivered her first calf.

The unnamed calf was born at Potter Park Zoo on Christmas Eve before 6 a.m. Zoo officials say the 12-year-old mother, Doppsee, nuzzled her baby within minutes and the calf was standing up about 90 minutes later.

In a photo provided by the Potter Park Zoo a newborn black rhino calf that was born at the zoo on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, is nursed by its mother, 12-year old Doppsee, in Lansing, Mich. The unnamed calf won’t be seen by the public until the spring of next year. Zoo officials said that the species is at risk of extinction because of illegal poaching and habitat loss. (Kaiti Chritz/Potter Park Zoo via AP)

Zoo officials say the calf is bonding with its mother and won’t be seen by the public until the spring of next year. Ronan Eustace is a zoo veterinarian and says the mother and calf will be monitored closely for weeks.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.