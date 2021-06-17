Family helps celebrates 100-year-old Shreveport man’s birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends held a very special birthday gathering to celebrate a Shreveport man who turned 100-years-old Thursday.

Herbert Penson has lived in Shreveport his entire life and says he never thought he would live to see a black president nor Juneteenth becoming an official holiday.

Family and friends drove past his home to wish him a happy birthday and even took selfies. The 100-year old father says he feels great each and every day and was blessed to be honored on this special day.

“It feels good to see them, glad to see them,” Penson said as he smiled.

“People made me feel like I’m somebody (laughter) yeah they make me feel good though. My sister and my daughter…..boy they make me feel like I’m a king.”

Penson even had family from New York, California, and Washington D.C. pay him a visit. Penson is a World War ll veteran.

Everyone who drove by received a gift for their participation. Penson says the advice he would give to the younger generation is to never give up on your dreams.