Famous Shreveport natives help reward Caddo students for good grades and hard work

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Middle Career and Technology students were rewarded Wednesday for good behavior and grades with a little help from two famous Shreveport natives.

Faculty and staff recognized students at the Shreveport middle school for their hard work over the past nine weeks, handing out bikes, basketballs, tablets, and more. Among the rewards, a bike donated by country singer and X-Factor star Willie Jones and backpacks donated by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

“Faculty and staff came to me and asked if they can do a Christmas give away they wanted to reward the kids that were doing great and I was all for it,” said Principal Nicholaus Smith. “Half of our kids accomplished it. They put it on their agenda to make it happen and the school actually benefitted from it.”

Smith believes the gifts provided kids positive reinforcement for succeeding in school and following the rules.