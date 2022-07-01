SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local company is showing its support for law enforcement with its third annual “Feed the Cops” event.

Thursday employees of Jet Business Systems served bar-b-que and sides donated by local restaurants at the Sheriff Substation in Caddo Parish.

“It’s important to show them that you, we support them, and we have their backs just the way like they have ours. They protect us. They keep us safe, keep all of us safe,” said Stacy Ingram.

Sgt. Chad Davis says they’re grateful for the delicious food and support.

“Coming after a long shift, the food looks delicious, and we definitely appreciate it. We appreciate it when the citizens appreciate what we do,” said Dep. Roosevelt Tadlock.

Tomorrow they’ll be out feeding officers at the police stations in Shreveport and Bossier City.