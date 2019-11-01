Firefighter retires after one last shift with his son

Good News
LISLE, Ill. — The Lisle-Woodridge fire department celebrated the retirement of one of its long-time medics Thursday.

After 23 years, Michael Egan’s last shift was different from all the others, according to WGN.

Fire Medic 1st Class Egan and his son, firefighter/paramedic Jonathon Egan, worked together.

Michael Egan has been on the job since 1996.

Jonathan Egan has been on the job a year and a half. He grew up around the firehouse and after initially thinking about having a career in business, he decided the fire department was for him too.

Both knows the perils that come with the territory. And both said they wouldn’t have it any other way.

There will be a ceremony Friday at 7 a.m. for Michael Egan where he will receive the firehouse flag

And then, he said, it’s time to do some traveling.

