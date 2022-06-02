BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Reger was given a commendation from the Attorney General for saving the life of an Airline High School employee.

Mrs. Laura Seabaugh and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented Dep. Reger with the commendation proclamation from the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a ceremony Wednesday. This is Dep. Reger’s seventh recognition award for saving the life of Airline High School bookkeeper Sheila Rivers.

Mrs. Rivers began choking in the administrative hallway around noon on April 4. Deputy Reger saw her in distress and ran to her aid, administering the Heimlich maneuver until the object blocking her airway was dislodged.

“I am grateful that he saw me and helped me get that piece of cauliflower out,” said Rivers. “This is a part of our training,” Reger said. I am glad that I was there and able to help.”

Hero Dep. Reger receives commendation for saving Bossier school employee (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

“We never know when we will need to use our training for an incident like this,” said Sheriff Whittington. “But that is why we train, and we will continue to train in lifesaving techniques like CPR, and giving someone the Heimlich Maneuver because it saves lives.”

Local, state, and federal officials have given Dep. Reger special recognition for his actions.