SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Church of the Holy Cross founded Hope House in 2004 to provide basic services to the homeless.

Some of the services they provide are mailboxes, phones, clothing, showers, washers, and dryers. The disadvantaged can also get daily meals, bus passes, and education on how to be independent.

Nova’s Heart maintains an officer inside Hope House that helps the pets of the homeless by providing food, toys, collars, and leashes. They also provide vaccinations and spay and neuter services for dogs and cats.

According to Father Garrett Boyte, they can always use volunteers. You don’t have to be a member of a particular church or group; everyone is welcome to help.

They also need donations.