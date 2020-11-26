KINDNESS ROCKS: Elementary school in Louisiana is trying ‘to put a smile on someone’s face’

ROUGON, La. (BRPROUD) – About 30 minutes outside of Baton Rouge, one elementary school is trying to spread kindness.

The JAG program at Rougon Elementary School created colorful rocks with messages on them.

Those creations are part of a ‘Community Service Project called, “Kindness Rocks,” according to the Rougon Elementary School.

The rocks were placed throughout Pointe Coupee Parish.

The school asks that if you find one of the Kindness Rocks, please contact the school through their Facebook page.