BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morgan Properties hosted a lemonade fundraiser to support the fight to cure childhood cancer at a Bossier City apartment complex on Friday.

The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser was at Stockwell Landing apartments, a property owned and operated by Morgan Properties, as part of their “Caring. Sharing.Giving.” initiative.

The mission of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

The organization gets its name from Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was diagnosed with childhood cancer when she was four. With her parents’ help, Scott set up a lemonade stand in their front yard to raise money to help doctors find a cure. Scott’s first lemonade stand raised $2,000 on the first day.

Scott’s parents founded ALSF in 2005, the year after Alex’s death at age eight, and millions of dollars have been raised in her name to help fund potentially life-saving research.

“Statistically, most of us have known someone with cancer. Maybe it was a loved one or friend, and childhood cancer especially, the numbers are rising. So it’s really important for people to give back to try and do research,” Jill Whitmore, Morgan Properties Stockwell Landing, said.

Parents and kids stopped by throughout the day to grab a drink and donate. The goal was to raise at least $500.