Life-saving cat wins award for Arkansas animal shelter

EL DORADO, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – When an El Dorado woman shared the story of her life-saving kitty to the Petco Love contest she also won a big check for her local shelter.

Rachael Osbon says her cat Torty would “make biscuits” on her neck when her heart rate increased dramatically. It turned out she has a heart condition called supraventricular tachycardia, and Torty’s pawing helped get her heart back into rhythm. The movement in medical terms is a carotid sinus massage. It affects the vagus nerve, slowing down signals controlling your heartbeat.

Every year Petco Love Stories takes story submissions on how adopted pets have changed lives. They select winners and donate grant awards to the organizations they adopted from.

Osbon shared her story in the Petco Love contest and won 1000 dollars for the Union County Animal Protection Society, where she adopted Torty.

“I saw the ad on Facebook for Petco Love, and I was like ‘What a good way to give back.’ I love my kitty cat, so I mean, we might could win. I didn’t expect to win, but I’m glad that we did.”

These donations can go a long way for organizations that rely on community support.

“So our organization runs off 99% donations, so something like this is extremely important to what we do,” President of UCAPS Terra Walker said.

UCAPS cares for more than 400 animals and is in the running for an even bigger prize of 25,000 dollars.