Louisiana man gets “parade send-off” from hospital after COVID-19 recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33/Fox 44) – A Louisiana man from Houma, La. was welcomed by music, balloons, his family & wife, his doctors and nurses as he was leaving a hospital in Houma Friday morning.

Troy Barrios who has been recovering in Terrebonne General Medical Center, fighting for his life since March, won the fight beating Covid-19. His wife Sabrina Barrios, his biggest cheerleader, posted daily updates on his progress, even doing Facebook lives outside of the hospital.

With the hashtag #TroyStrong on every post she made, Sabrina Barrios has her husband by her side again .