BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One Louisiana man is $200,000 wealthier as of Wednesday (July 20) afternoon.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, James Faulk of Breaux Bridge made the decision to play his Diamond 10’s scratch-off ticket and won 200k.

Faulk says he bought the winning ticket on his lunch break when he ducked into a Murphy USA gas station on Breaux Bridge’s Latiolais Road.

He says he scratched the first ticket and it was a dud, so he didn’t get his hopes up as he scratched the next one.

To his surprise, the second one was the big winner.

Faulk told the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, “I was shocked!”

He added that this wasn’t the first time he’d won, saying, “The most I’ve won before this was about $500.”

Faulk said he plans to divvy up his winnings between purchasing a new home and “spoiling his adorable children and savings for a rainy day.”