LSU Health students honored for providing emergency medical care on international flight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The two women who stepped up on a recent flight to Greece were honored on Friday by Mayor Cantrell and LSU’s new president William Tate.



Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris both attend LSU Health in New Orleans.

While on a flight to Greece, a call went out about a medical emergency on board. No medical professionals responded so that is when Heather and Lauren jumped into action. After identifying themselves as medical students, the two women went to care for a woman who “had become lightheaded and fell down due to low blood sugar and being overheated.”

“We realized that this is what we’ve been trained to do and we’re just so grateful that we’d been prepared to respond to the medical emergency on the flight,” Lauren Bagneris said.

Heather and Lauren began to care for the woman by calming and cooling her while on the phone with a doctor.

Juice and food was provided while the two medical students monitored the woman’s pulse, blood pressure and blood sugar.