LSUS instructor appointed by governor to join La. palliative care advisory council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An LSUS instructor who helped his daughter through her battle of terminal cancer has been appointed by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to join a new state palliative advisory council.

According to Louisiana State University-Shreveport, Gibson is currently awaiting confirmation from the Louisiana State Senate. Gibson is an instructor of Leadership Studies at LSUS and is the father of Emilie Gibson, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor at age 9 and passed away at age 10.

Over the course of her 14-month fight, she received treatment in Shreveport, Memphis, San Francisco, and Houston all while trying to be a normal little girl. Emilie’s fight came to an end on Halloween night, 2017. The family created a foundation in her name to create awareness about childhood cancer and help families in their fight.

“During Emilie’s fight, we experienced palliative care, both for her, and for us as a family, from incredible people and at every place we went all the way up to the end,” Trey Gibson said in a released statement Thursday.

“We know how important this is. I am deeply honored by this servant leadership opportunity to represent those with chronic illnesses, especially children and their families, on this council and will do my best to help.”

LSUS says the Louisiana Palliative Advisory Council was established through legislation in the 2019 session. The American Cancer Society states, “Palliative care can provide better quality of life for cancer patients, and those with other chronic diseases, and their families by focusing on relieving the pain, stress and other symptoms associated with cancer and its treatment.”

The first meeting of the council has been set for January 23rd in Baton Rouge. Prior to the first meeting, Gibson plans to use social media to reach out to families to gather stories about palliative care to share with members.

