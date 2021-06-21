Mother, two sons saved from sinking car in Arkansas

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. — A Chicot County mom and her two kids were stranded in the water after heavy rains in Southeast Arkansas but is able to tell her story thanks to the kindness of strangers.

“I literally saw my life flash before my eyes. I thought it was over,” Sharonda Starks said.

Trapped in water on highway 35 near Dermott, after sliding into a ditch on Saturday, she said she was hanging on to the side of her car.

“When I’m down there, the only thing I’m saying is my boys, my boys, God please… who is going to help me?” Starks said.

As she was trying to get out another Arkansas family was at the right place at the right time.

“Man we were just on our way to the beach and happened to see this vehicle hit the water,” Chad Sledge said.

Sledge said that he and his dad hopped out of their car and into the water to help pull everyone out.

Starks said her car was totaled, but no one was injured in the incident.