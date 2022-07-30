SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at Pak’s Karate earn their obi or belt by being proficient in the martial arts and with acts of kindness. Some young students donated their stuffed animals to children in need.

On Friday, the students from Pak’s Karate donated their stuffed animals to children at the Providence House in Shreveport. The Providence House is a non-profit that provides emergency shelter to families in desperate situations.

Their karate master said it’s a part of their community service training to earn their belts and teach them generosity and empathy.

The kids came up with the idea and donated hundreds of teddy bears and stuffed animals.

“Now, the kids here at Providence House don’t have to pick one. They can get two or three bears or stuffed animals and things that they maybe could not take with them or lost. Now we get to make some happiness here,” said Heidi Chapman, Pak’s Karate owner.

“I really want to help a lot of kids, and I want them to be happy,” said Bowen Pawlikowsky, Pak’s Karate student.

They delivered more than 200 stuffed animals during their visit.