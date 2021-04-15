Parkway HS alumnus donates late father’s military trumpets to Pride of Pantherland Band

Parkway alumnus Jeffrey Weaver, Sr. (pictured in white) donated his late father’s custom-made trumpets to the Pride of Pantherland Band at a ceremony Wednesday, April 14. (Photo: Bossier Parish School Board)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man who served in the military as a career musician has donated his late father’s custom-made instruments to the band of his alma mater.

Parkway High School says Alumnus Jeffrey Weaver Sr. reached out to the Pride of Pantherland Band with a jaw-dropping offer.

Weaver presented his father’s half-dozen trumpets at a school ceremony this week, where student musicians put on a patriotic performance as a tribute to his late father’s service.

PHS says making the donation especially significant was the elder Weaver was a career musician in the military, serving 25 years in both the U.S. Navy Band and U.S. Air Force Band.

Weaver acquired and played the custom-made instruments during his stint in the service, one dating back to 1956. The school says Weaver could have easily sold them for a lot of money but chose to put them in the hands of youth to foster their love of music.

Parkway Band Director Mark Minton was awestruck by the history and craftsmanship of the trumpets and promised to invite Weaver back for a performance next school year when the instruments are in use.