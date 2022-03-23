BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The woman behind the beautifully hand-painted rocks that have been turning up on the sidewalks of a Bossier City neighborhood says she just wants people to smile more.

A note included with mandala-painted rocks left on sidewalks around Bossier City’s Golden Meadows neighborhood explains they are a handmade gift meant to spread smiles. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Each rock has a note that says, “PICK ME UP, hurry before someone else does. This handmade gift has been left here with the hope that it makes you smile.” The note goes on to say that whoever finds it can keep it, pass it on or leave it for someone else to find.

The mystery woman, who wants to stay anonymous for now, has been painting and leaving the rocks, which feature traditional mandala designs, on sidewalks in the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

“I like to think God’s working through me to make people happy, and as I’m making each stone, I’m saying a little prayer for the people that find them, that they will be blessed.”

If you find one of the rocks, you’re asked to post a picture on the Golden Meadows Neighbors Facebook group.

The mystery woman says one day she will reveal who she is on The Lynn Vance Show.