BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of a Shreveport Fire Department crew that rescued and resuscitated a child from a house fire in Cedar Grove late last year were honored Wednesday by Gov. John Bel Edwards for their life-saving efforts.

Two adults in the home on West 78th street woke up to flames early on the morning of December 30, 2021, and escaped with three of their children, but two others were still inside. That’s when the father tried to go back in and get them and was injured in the process.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to rescue the children by taking them out through a window. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering from smoke inhalation. They have since recovered.

The firefighters have since been honored by the Shreveport City Council. On Tuesday, Gov. Edwards and Rep. Cedric Glover (D) of Shreveport marked National EMS for Children Day by presenting the SFD EMS crew members with the EMS for Children Kid’s Krewe of the Year Award on behalf of the Louisiana Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) program.

The award is given to EMS crews who display outstanding care for a child in an emergency medical or trauma event, demonstrated exceptional effort in the development of pediatric training or quality improvement programs, or were instrumental in planning and conducting creative injury prevention programs.

Shreveport Fire and EMS crews were recognized by the governor and Rep. Cedric Glover as pediatric champions. The honor comes after they displayed heroism during a house fire involving a family of seven. During that emergency event, SFD EMS crews were able to successfully resuscitate a young child.

National EMS Week recognizes and appreciates the contributions of all emergency medical workers and service providers throughout the nation during mid-May.