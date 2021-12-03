Salvation Army applauds Shreveport-Bossier support of Angel Tree program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday was drop-off day at the Salvation Army as the non-profit welcomed gifts for the kids on this year’s Angel Tree.

NBC 6’s Dan and Jacque Jovic were proud to bring over a truck-full of toys that employees of KTAL NBC 6 had purchased for the angels we adopted this Christmas season.

Salvation Army Captain Jamaal Ellis says the generosity of Shreveport-Bossier this year has been overwhelming.

“With all the Christmas gifts coming in we look forward to that day of distribution because so many kids are going to have smiles on their faces because of the gifts that are being brought in today,” said Ellis. “And I tell you the enthusiasm and the gratitude that the people that are dropping off the gifts have, being able to play a part in this is phenomenal.”

According to the Salvation Army, because of the community’s generosity, all 1,900 of their Angels will have presents waiting for them on Christmas morning.