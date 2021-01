She thought she was going to see 'Wonder Woman.' Her date had another movie in mind

NEW ORLEANS – When Jonathan asked his girlfriend Clarissa out to the movies, she figured the only thing she’d see on the big screen was the new Wonder Woman.

But he had another movie in mind.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the movie was one Jonathan created and starred in himself.

It was a proposal.

Right there at the movies, with an audience watching, Jonathan Barnes asked Clarissa Davis to marry him.

You’ll have to watch to find out how the story ends.