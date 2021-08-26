Shreveport artist speaks on mural painted on side of laundromat in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An artist in Shreveport has painted a mural on the side of a laundromat in the Highland neighborhood after it was filled with graffiti marks.

The president of the Highland Neighborhood Association (HNA), Madison Poche, partnered with artist Kalandra Jones, to showcase her artwork on the wall after someone from the neighborhood informed Jones about the tagging.

“This is kind of like a pilot project to see how doing a mural project and working with an artist might happened in our neighborhood. We were able to sponsor her vision for this mural,” said Poche.

Jones said she had already started the piece on her own time–on a piece of paper–but, of course, nothing beats a canvas.

“Someone drove by and scream out of their car ‘Oh my gosh! I love this! We are going to protect this so much. It’s so much to have something positive for the neighborhood as opposed to all that tagging,'” she recounted.

And the meaning behind this mural symbolizes growth.

“Truthfully that’s all it comes down to having that inner dialogue with yourself and being able to say, ‘Hey this is how I’m feeling right now, despite all of the external; despite everything going on around me this is what it is important to me and my growth.'”

Victoria Golmon, who passes the mural every day as her job, Family Dollar, is across the street from the laundromat, said the mural, which took Jones about three days and five hours to complete, makes one “actually stop and see.”

If one want to also follow in Jones’ footsteps and pick up a paintbrush, HNA is inviting volunteers to help re-paint the Columbia Park Pavilion on the morning of Saturday, September 11.

The association will also be launching “Neighbor-Led Project Grants” in September. Any group of 3 or more Highland neighbors will be able to apply for up to $1,000 to implement a community project.