SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS Health donated three ballistic bulletproof vests to the Shreveport Fire Department on Tuesday.

In 2019, Captain Barry Seidel of Station 19 proposed acquiring bulletproof vests due to violent crimes. Slidel’s only issue at the time was funding, so he started looking for other resources.

They did not have enough to purchase the vests, and he proposed the idea to the Director of Marketing at CHRISTUS Health, Dana Smelser. When she answered him, they decided to buy the vests for the closest fire station to the hospital instead of Station 19.

COVID put a halt to distributing the vests shortly afterward.

Seidel recently reached out to CHRISTUS because they still needed the bulletproof vests. However, the prices increased from around $900 to around $1400. CHRISTUS Health agreed to give them three more vests despite the increase.

“They were gracious enough to still decide they wanted to give them to us, and here we are today to receive the three vests for Station 19,” said Seidel.