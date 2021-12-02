Shreveport respiratory therapist released from hospital after lung transplant

The longtime Shreveport respiratory therapist who underwent a double lung transplant has been released from the hospital.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The longtime Shreveport respiratory therapist who underwent a double lung transplant has been released from the hospital.

Byron Bolanos was discharged from Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday, where he underwent a double lung transplant due to complications from COVID-19.

Bolanos was taken to Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s in June to be evaluated for a life-saving lung transplant. He had been battling COVID-19 since January.

Days after he was admitted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in February, he was intubated and placed on life support, to take the stress off his lungs. His doctors decided the best chance of survival was a lung transplant. Bolanos’ co-workers lined the hospital’s corridors for his “Warrior’s Walk” as he left to begin his trip to Phoenix.

Bolanos will remain near the transplant center for follow-up visits and rehab.