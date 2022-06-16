SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local student beat out stiff competition to be named one of the select group of 2022 Gates Scholars.

DeMarcell Frierson is a senior at Southwood High School and is a Biotechnology Magnet Academy student.

He was named a 2022 Gates Scholar, which is a highly selective and prestigious group of only 300 high school students nationwide. That comes with a full scholarship to attend college.

He’s top of his class, student council president, and completed an internship program at LSU Health Shreveport. Each year the scholarship is awarded to outstanding student leaders to help them realize their potential.

Frierson plans to study pre-med at LSU in Baton Rouge and become a neonatologist.