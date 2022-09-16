SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport will be celebrating its 100 years of providing life-changing care to children on Friday.

“Obviously, this anniversary is very important to us,” says Shriners Children’s Shreveport Director of Marketing and Communications Christian H. Berg. “So, our facility right here in Shreveport is celebrating 100 years.”

Shriners Children’s Shreveport opened on Sept. 16, 1922, becoming the first facility in the Shriners Children’s System.

“We provide care specifically for kids with orthopedic conditions, cleft palate, sports medicine, and fractures,” said Berg.

Friday’s event will include tours, historical displays, and an anniversary program featuring remarks from various patients, representatives, and guests.

“We’re going to have an open house, a type of event here that begins with historical displays from featuring artifacts from the early years from our hospital, as well as guided tours and things like that.”

Berg says Friday’s celebration would not have been possible without members of the Shreveport community.

“We want to thank the Shreveport community for everything that they’ve done for us for over 100 years now,” said Berg adding, “We look forward to being a part of this community for at least another one hundred years to come.”

The anniversary gathering will be at their location on Samford Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For those who want to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Shriners children’s Shreveport, you can also match up to $100,000 in donations for an endowment that will help the hospital in the future.